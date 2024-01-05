Jim Ross provides important update on his health 

Jim Ross has spent many years in the wrestling world while also facing multiple health-related issues. While being absent for a while now, he provided a major update regarding his well-being.

Good Ol' JR has been credited as one of the greatest wrestling commentators of all time, widely known for his time in WWE. He has also become a prominent fixture for Tony Khan's company in recent years. Jim has been the voice of AEW programming while also providing his expertise in a backstage role for the Jacksonville-based company.

Jim Ross has been dealing with issues on his leg after being diagnosed with skin cancer. However, JR seems to be in good spirits providing an important health update on the recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast.

"It’s pretty good. I got an MRI yesterday. They had to make sure that nothing was wrong with the bone in my tibia, where that radiation issue is located. Haven’t got the results to that back yet. I had it done yesterday. So sooner or later, we’ll get the results of that. Don’t feel like there’s anything to be worried about. My doctor just wants to be more cautious than not. The wound is healing, but as long as this blood sugar issue is prominent, it’s gonna be hard to heal. I wish we could have known that a year ago. But in any event, it is what it is, and I’ll just make it work. That’s always been my mantra, to overcome adversity. So it’s all good. The wound is still there, still hurts. But I’ve kind of gotten adjusted to it, in a way," Jim Ross said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Jim Ross made a major revelation regarding a WWE legend's early retirement rumor

Jim Ross recently opened up about past speculation regarding WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker's in-ring status back in 1998. Enduring the kind of physicality and the injuries that The Phenom suffered, there were rumors that he had considered early retirement.

However, Good Ol' JR dismissed the claim in his Grilling JR podcast, stating that The Deadman was not ready to walk away after spending only eight years in the business.

Jim's claim was indeed true as The Phenom went on to wrestle for many more years and retired from in-ring competition in 2020, while Ross left the Stamford-based promotion a year before The Undertaker hung up his boots.

