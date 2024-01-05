Jim Ross addresses talk that WWE icon considered retiring aged 33

Jim Ross spent a combined 23 years in WWE between 1993 and 2019. In a recent podcast episode, the legendary commentator gave his opinion on speculation about The Undertaker's in-ring status in 1998.

The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, wrestled for WWE between 1990 and 2020. In 1998, it was widely rumored that he could retire from the ring at the age of 33 due to persistent injuries.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross dismissed talk that The Deadman seriously considered walking away from WWE after just eight years:

"No, absolutely not. He didn't take any time off, and a guy that big needs time off to replenish their batteries and to freshen up, shall we say, but retirement? Absolutely not. Not gonna happen." [1:20:16 – 1:20:34]

The Undertaker wrestled for another two decades to cement his status as an all-time great. The 58-year-old's contributions to the wrestling business were recognized in 2022 when WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon inducted him into the Hall of Fame.

Jim Ross praises The Undertaker for reinventing himself

Throughout his 30 years in WWE, The Undertaker mostly performed as The Deadman character. He also portrayed an American biker persona between 2000 and 2003.

Jim Ross believes the WWE icon's transformation into the villainous leader of The Ministry of Darkness in 1998 also took a lot of guts:

"It became new again, and that's one of our issues that we talk about, and talents continue to reinvent themselves. 'Taker can do that, and he did that. He had the courage to deviate from what had been working to try to do something different that also would be working." [1:22:03 – 1:22:21]

In the same podcast episode, Ross offered his thoughts on Hulk Hogan's claim that The Phenom injured him in 1991.

