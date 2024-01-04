Hulk Hogan's story about The Undertaker is probably false, WWE legend claims

Hulk Hogan famously accused The Undertaker of injuring him at WWE Survivor Series 1991. More than three decades on from the controversy, legendary announcer Jim Ross has given his take on what happened that day.

The Undertaker is widely regarded as one of the safest in-ring performers of all time. Immediately after losing the WWE Championship to The Deadman at Survivor Series 1991, The Hulkster claimed he suffered a neck injury while receiving a Tombstone Piledriver.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said Hogan might have lied about the injury to set up a WWE title rematch:

"I had heard that story. It sounds to me like it's a fictionalized account of what went on. It gave Hogan an out. That's my opinion. It's not worth any more than that. It's an opinion, but I never heard of 'Taker hurting anybody, including Hulk Hogan or anybody else. It was interesting, to say the least. I think Hogan was maybe trying to book his own return with 'Taker." [54:44 – 55:15]

Six days after the bout, Hogan won a rematch at This Tuesday in Texas to regain the WWE Championship.

Jim Ross' experience working with The Undertaker

Although he is best known as a commentator and backstage executive, Jim Ross has also played on-screen characters throughout his career in the wrestling business. One time, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon booked The Undertaker to beat up the popular announcer.

Unlike Hulk Hogan, Ross had no problem with how The Phenom treated him during their physical altercation:

"I'm a little surprised that this was a development. I never heard of 'Taker hurting anybody. He was skilled. I've taken punches from him before that were the best punches I've ever received. He's just that careful and safe." [54:24 – 54:41]

In 2020, The Undertaker said in an ESPN interview that his "radar was always up" whenever he interacted with Hogan.

