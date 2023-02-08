Jim Ross provides an update on Jerry Lawler after the WWE legend's stroke

WWE veteran Jerry Lawler's unfortunate medical episode has caused the pro-wrestling world considerable anxiety in the past few hours. AEW commentator Jim Ross recently took to Twitter to provide a much-needed update on the situation.

Lawler has contributed tremendously to the business over the years, working as an anchor, host, wrestler, commentator, and producer throughout his career. He was recently reported to have been hospitalized following a stroke while having lunch with his friends.

Considering their long-standing friendship, Jim Ross was able to talk to the veteran and provide an update with a tweet.

"I spoke very briefly with @JerryLawler⁩ tonight. He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech. Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing"

"I spoke very briefly with @JerryLawler⁩ tonight. He's obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech. Jerry's prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing"

The WWE legend recently appeared on WWE RAW is XXX

Jerry Lawler's legendary status led to him making a special appearance at the RAW is XXX show as well on January 23.

The King joined Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves in the broadcast booth to comment on a six-man tag team match involving Imperium, The Street Profits, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins. In a wave of nostalgia, he also sported an outfit that was identical to what he wore on the very first episode of RAW back in 1994.

While he has not been active inside the WWE squared circle for years, the 76-year-old, surprisingly, still performs in matches in the independent scene. His last match featured him taking down the Beer City Bruiser AML Acts Of War Games 2 earlier this year.

As of now, the pro-wrestling is waiting for him to get back on his feet in the coming days.

