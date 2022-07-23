Legendary WWE Commentator reacts to Vince McMahon's retirement

Legendary former WWE and current AEW commentator Jim Ross has offered his own reaction to the shocking news that Vince McMahon will be retiring.

McMahon announced earlier today that he would be officially retiring, as he took to Twitter to address the WWE Universe. His retirement will mark the end of an era for the company, as it has also been reported that his reign over creative will come to an end.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been given the proverbial keys to the kingdom, in to their new roles as co-CEOs. It has not been made clear who will be in charge of creative going forward.

Jim Ross worked closely with Vince McMahon during his time as WWE's lead play-by-play announcer. He had his hard work rewarded with a Hall of Fame induction in 2007. 'Good Ol' JR' reacted to the news, ironically, without many words:

"WOW! Helluva day!" - Jim Ross via Twitter

Jim Ross hasn't been a part of WWE since his departure in March 2019. He didn't remain unemployed for long, as he joined rival promotion AEW in April that same year. With the Jacksonville promotion, he continues to be a leading play-by-play announcer and senior advisor to Tony Khan, closely working with the head of creative.

