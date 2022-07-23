Vince McMahon's replacements reportedly disclosed following his retirement

A few moments ago, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE and following a recent revelation, it seems that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will be the new co-CEOs of WWE.

It was disclosed by Brandon Thurston in a recent tweet that according to Vince's recent email to the staff, he referred to Stephanie McMahon as the "chairwoman". The email also supposedly informed the staff that Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon are the new "co-CEOs" of the company.

"Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will be co-CEOs of WWE, according to Vince McMahon's email to staff. He referred to Stephanie as Chairwoman, as well, the other role she held in the interim," tweeted Brandon Thurston.

Stephanie McMahon was the interim CEO and Chairwoman prior to Vince McMahon's retirement

A month ago, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal, an investigation was launched into McMahon by the board. The investigation was in regard to an alleged payment of $3 million to a former WWE employee. Following the announcement of the news, Vince stepped back as the chairman and Stephanie McMahon stepped into the role.

However, a few weeks later, another Wall Street Journal article was published which featured four more misconduct allegations against Vince. This resulted in an outburst of information and attention surrounding him. Eventually, earlier today, McMahon announced his retirement.

"At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together," McMahon tweeted.

It remains to be seen as to how creative control will be distributed following Vince's retirement. Sportskeeda will keep you updated on all the news surrounding this situation.

