Top AEW star's contract is expiring this year

A 25-year-old star's contract with AEW is set to expire this year. The star in question is Daniel Garcia.

Garcia made his first appearance in the Jacksonville-based company in September 2020 and officially signed with All Elite Wrestling a year later, in October 2021. Last year, the Red Death joined Chris Jericho's stable named the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) and had a three-month run as the ROH Pure Champion. After the stable disbanded a few months ago, Daniel Garcia went solo.

Speaking on Walkway To Fight Club, Daniel Garcia shed light on the status of his AEW contract and said it is expiring this year. The 25-year-old added that he is working to get a good deal for his next contract.

“This is a contract year for me. So I’m doing everything I can to solidify my next deal, where I end up.” [H/T - WrestlePurists]

Daniel Garcia challenged Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) for the AEW World Championship on the November 8, 2023, edition of Dynamite. The champion and the challenger put on a competitive clash, which ended with MJF retaining the gold.

AEW World Champion MJF shares a heartbreaking message

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently took to social media to announce the third anniversary of his grandfather's death and expressed it was the hardest part of the year for him.

The Salt of the Earth posted a video of his grandfather speaking on a mic on X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared an emotional message. MJF wrote:

"Today is the hardest part of the year for me. It’s the third year anniversary of my grandfather’s death. I can’t even put into words how much this man molded me. Showed me how to sing. Showed me how to dance. Showed me how to dress (I wear an article of his clothes every week). Showed me how to talk. Showed me how to walk. Showed me how to be a man. I love you Poppa."

On November 18, 2023, at the Full Gear pay-per-view, MJF will defend the AEW World Championship against Jay White. White stole the title belt from the Devil last month and currently has it in his possession.

