MJF shares a heartbreaking message - "Today is the hardest part of the year for me"

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has played a villain for most of his run with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). However, since befriending Adam Cole after a heated rivalry with the 34-year-old, "The Devil" has gradually transitioned into a babyface. The longest reigning AEW World Champion has become comfortable displaying his vulnerable side.

MJF recently took to Twitter (X) to share a heartbreaking message on the anniversary of his grandfather's death. Calling it the hardest day of the year, the Salt of the Earth shared a video and remembered his grandfather's contributions to his life. He wrote:

"Today is the hardest part of the year for me. It’s the third year anniversary of my grandfather’s death. I can’t even put into words how much this man molded me. Showed me how to sing. Showed me how to dance. Showed me how to dress (I wear an article of his clothes every week). Showed me how to talk. Showed me how to walk. Showed me how to be a man. I love you Poppa."

The AEW World Champion is gearing up to defend his title against the leader of the Bullet Club Gold, Jay White, at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, Full Gear, on November 18, 2023.

"You don't have to listen to dumb motherf***ers" - MJF has advice for young and aspiring talents

In another social media post, The Salt of the Earth shared a piece of advice for the freshers in the wrestling business. MJF said a less experienced performer working at a high level does not need to take guidance from those who are experienced but have worked at a low level for most of their careers:

"If you’ve been at a job for a small number of years but at a high level for a majority of it. You don’t have to listen to dumb motherf***ers that talk down to you, and say they know better because they’ve been at the job for a large number of years, but at a low level for a majority of it. Respect everyone. But don’t let anyone son you, ever," posted MJF.

Maxwell's comments might rub some veterans the wrong way, as it has been a long-standing norm in the wrestling industry for new entrants to look up to experienced players for guidance in honing their craft.

