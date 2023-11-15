"You don't have to listen to dumb motherf***ers" - MJF bucks industry tradition, gives advice to young and aspiring talents

AEW World Champion MJF is known for speaking his mind. Whether he's maintaining kayfabe or not, The Salt of the Earth has never been shy about sharing his true opinions with the public, and he certainly doesn't go out of his way to keep it PG.

Throughout the last decade, there have been concerns that some of the wrestling industry's hallowed traditions are dying out. One of the most controversial issues revolves around young and aspiring wrestlers not listening to seasoned veterans and following their advice.

Many AEW talents have been accused of ignoring the advice of their elders, and the company itself has been criticized for allowing its talent to buck some of wrestling's most ingrained traditions. Maxwell Jacob Friedman seems to think that talented people shouldn't be held down by these restrictions.

Taking to X, MJF declared that no one who operates at a high level should allow their senior colleagues to talk down to them, especially if said colleagues had been working for longer, but at a "low level."

"If you’ve been at a job for a small number of years but at a high level for a majority of it. You don’t have to listen to dumb motherf***ers that talk down to you, and say they know better because they’ve been at the job for a large number of years, but at a low level for a majority of it. Respect everyone. But don’t let anyone son you, ever," posted MJF.

Maxwell offers some sage advice

MJF corrects fan who questions his advice

In response to Friedman's post, a fan asked if the AEW World Champion would be dismissive of beloved industry legend Jerry Lynn, who works for All Elite Wrestling as a producer.

Lynn has competed all over the world, but the fan claimed that the veteran had never reached MJF's level. The Salt of the Earth corrected this notion by pointing out that Lynn had performed in many of the world's top promotions over the past few decades:

