AEW star MJF recently came in support of a former WWE star who was compared to him on Twitter by a fan.

The star in question is Jerry Lynn, who is currently signed to AEW as a backstage producer and coach. The veteran has competed in numerous promotions over the years including NJPW, WCW, and WWF/WWE where he was mostly used as an enhancement talent.

However, recently on Twitter, a fan claimed that Jerry Lynn could never reach the level Maxwell Jacob Friedman is at currently, to which The Devil replied:

"I wouldn’t call WWE/WCW/TNA/ECW/ROH/ GWF low level. Study the sport you love." MJF responded.

AEW World Champion MJF might have to face some limitations if he signs with WWE

AEW World Champion MJF has been teasing to jump ship from All Elite Wrestling to WWE for quite some time now. However, Bill Apter recently spoke about the limitations Friedman will have on his on-screen character if he signs with WWE.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is known for his incredible promo work, and it will be interesting to see how he adjusts to the WWE's PG product if he jumps ship. The Devil will be a free agent in January 2024, and both promotions might be gearing up for a bidding war for The Devil.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, wrestling journalist Bill Apter pointed out a specific thing that Maxwell can't do in WWE in comparison to All Elite Wrestling:

“In a lot of his promos, he uses cuss words. He really does. And once he’s in WWE, it’s not gonna have that cool impact that he would have AEW ‘cause he’s allowed to do that there.” [3:43 onwards]

