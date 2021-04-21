Jim Ross reveals AEW's plans to run full-capacity shows from July 

Legendary commentator Jim Ross has revealed AEW is planning to return to the road by July to run shows in front of full-capacity crowds.

AEW had built a lot of momentum in late 2019 and early 2020 when it ran sold-out shows across the USA before the Covid-19 pandemic struck and derailed its plans. Since March 18, 2020, AEW has run Dynamite shows at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, where it allows a minimal live audience.

Jim Ross also discussed AEW's plans to add another show to their programming in the latest episode of his podcast, Grilling JR. AEW's play-by-play commentator stated the promotion's return to live audiences would be a blessing for newer talents as it will help them improve their work.

JR said:

“We’re making some changes also. We’re adding more content here sooner than later with another show. We’re getting our schedule together. Looks like we’re going back on the road pretty aggressively beginning in July. Getting back in front of a live audience is a blessing. I can’t wait. I will help everybody’s work. You can’t help but feed off of the adrenaline of the people and the audience surrounding you. So, it should be cool.”

WWE WrestleMania 37's success might have prompted AEW to think about returning to the road. Whatever the case, the addition of crowds would bring back some liveliness in pro-wrestling. It's a win-win situation for fans and performers alike.

AEW Dynamite has a stacked card for this week's show

If the card for this week's episode is any indication, we could see AEW Dynamite register another huge ratings number after last week's monstrous success.

AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida will put her title on the line against Tay Conti. In the other title match, TNT Champion Darby Allin will defend his championship against Jungle Boy.

Plus, Christian Cage will also be in action, squaring off against Team Tazz's Powerhouse Hobbs.

Here's the updated card for this week's AEW Dynamite:

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Tay Conti

– AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) (w/Sting) vs. Jungle Boy (w/Luchasaurus)

– Jim Ross Sit-Down Interview with The Pinnacle

– Trent? (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes)

– Ricky Starks (w/Taz) vs. Hangman Page

– Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Christian Cage

– Billy Gunn vs QT Marshall

Are you excited about AEW's plans to run shows in front of full-capacity crowds?