AEW Dynamite: April 14 episode viewership and ratings revealed as the show sees massive numbers

The Wednesday night war is over, and both AEW and NXT have greatly benefited by being showcased on separate evenings. But just how much did AEW improve over last week's numbers? Quite a bit.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 1.219 million viewers, way up from last week's 688,000. With NXT no longer in the picture, this is a massive number for AEW that Tony Khan should be thrilled about.

One has to wonder how many new viewers AEW got last night. Not only from WWE NXT's move to Tuesday, but also from Chris Jericho's recent appearance on Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock and the WWE Network.

AEW: 1.219 million

18-49: 0.44 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) April 15, 2021

AEW Dynamite placed second overall on cable this Wednesday

In the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite saw a big rise from last week from 0.28 to 0.44. This is AEW's highest demo number since last December, which is great news for the company going forward.

Last week, AEW Dynamite took the seventh spot on cable for Wednesday, which wasn't nearly as good as what its been doing lately. This week, with WWE NXT's move to Tuesday, it captured the second-best spot on cable, beating both NBA games that aired last night in the process.

Only Challenge: Double Agent on MTV prevented AEW from taking the top spot on cable yesterday.

Tonight in one of the BIGGEST matches EVER on #AEWDynamite & a #BloodAndGuts preview, @IamJericho picked up a win for the #InnerCircle over @DaxFTR, & @CashWheelerFTR found out that the Special Ringside Enforcer Iron @MikeTyson, is STILL the #BaddestManOnThePlanet! pic.twitter.com/UKzmTIJZcE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2021

AEW Dynamite opened last night with a tremendous match that saw The Young Bucks defend the AEW World Tag Team titles against Rey Fenix and PAC of Death Triangle.

Advertisement

The show closed with Darby Allin defending the AEW TNT Championship against Matt Hardy in a Pinfalls Count Anywhere match. The finish saw the AEW announce table broken for the first time.

What did you think of AEW Dynamite last night? Are you shocked by its viewership numbers? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.