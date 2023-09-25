Jim Ross isn't ruling out former WWE Superstar's in-ring return after nearly 12 years

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently gave his take on whether former WWE announcer Nigel McGuinness, whom he currently works alongside, could make an in-ring return for the first time in twelve years.

McGuinness was known for his time in ROH and TNA, spending a combined period of around a decade with both promotions. He has held several titles during his career, including the ROH World Championship. However medical issues led to his early retirement. He revealed that he had Hepatitis B, which contributed to his decision to retire sooner than anticipated.

While on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about Nigel McGuinness. He talked about how good the British star was, and how there was still a chance for him to keep it up. He looked to be in good condition, judging by his current look, but he didn't say for sure if this was something to look forward to or not. Ross then mentioned that Tony Khan hiring McGuiness was a great move for the company.

"He was good, he still could be good. Again though, the missing ingredient is what took him out of the ring to begin with, because he had a good career rolling. I can just tell you now, we dress in the same area and he's lean, he's in good shape, so I don't know if that's something to pay attention to down the road or not. He's a great addition, a good hire, Tony Khan made a good hire with Nigel." [H/T wrestlinginc]

Jim Ross comments on Triple H and Goldberg's booking in WWE in 2003

During WWE's Unforgiven pay-per-view in 2003, Triple H shockingly was the last man standing over Goldberg in the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

This was controversial, as Triple H was not in good shape at the time, and Goldberg seemed to be the guy to dethrone him. This led to some rumors that The Game played a part in how the booking for the match came to be.

While on Grilling JR, Jim Ross revealed that this was not the case at all, and it was a matter of timing, based on the direction of the company. There were no underlying behind-the-scenes happenings that led to this.

“I don’t. Timing serves a lot of masters. Yes. I think he was fit and would have made a great champion at that time. But that’s not how the company decided to go. And I don’t blame that on Triple H. God almighty. Come on, we’re looking for s**t. We’re looking for something to bi**h about and complain about. In my role in talent relations, I never had any major issues whatsoever with Triple H because I could talk to him and converse with him, communicate with him. Communication is always going to be the key. So, no, I don’t. I never had those big issues that some people have or had with Triple H." (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

The WWE Hall of Famer has spent decades watching the best that wrestling has to offer around the world, and although he may be at the latter stages of his career, he continues to bring that same iconic voice to the business.

