"Like a young Paul Heyman" - Jim Ross on AEW Star

AEW commentator Jim Ross has compared MJF to WWE's Paul Heyman and says that the AEW star resembles a young Heyman.

MJF has quickly risen up the ranks in the pro wrestling business and his meteoric rise could be attributed to his impressive mic skills. Many regard the AEW star as one of the best on the microphone currently in the entire pro wrestling industry.

In a recent conversation with DAZN, Jim Ross discussed a number of things, including the young stars in AEW. Ross heaped praise on MJF, calling him a "prodigy" and "special." The legendary commentator went on to say that MJF is like a "young Paul Heyman".

"But I like what we've done with our homegrown kids. There's Ricky Starks, Jungle Boy Jack Perry, Darby Allin, MJF, who may be the top of the list, Sammy Guevara, who is going to be a big star. MJF is a prodigy. He's special. He's a lot like a young, and I worked with him, a young Paul Heyman. He has a great gift for the English language. He has a heel's mindset. He’s very clever, very creative. I think he's as good a talker as there is in pro wrestling right now from my ears." said JR

The WWE Hall of Famer also complimented other AEW stars like Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy. JR said he had reservations about Cassidy at first, but is a "big fan" now.

MJF in AEW

MJF, at just 25 years of age, is one of the top names in AEW. He had a compelling storyline with Chris Jericho, which still continues. He is also the leader of his own faction, The Pinnacle, which he created after his exit from The Inner Circle.

MJF joined AEW in 2019 and was one of the first wrestlers to be signed by the company after its formation. MJF has feuded with top stars like Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho in AEW.

MJF has even won the Dynamite Diamond Ring on two separate occasions. The way things are going for the Salt of the Earth, it looks like he definitely has a bright future in the company.

I signed him for a reason. https://t.co/1uOsMkPnzN — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 27, 2021

What do you make of JR's words about MJF? Do you think MJF will hold the AEW title at some point in the future? Let us know in the comment section below!