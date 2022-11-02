Jim Ross shares concerning health update and discloses his status for AEW Rampage this week

Jim Ross has shared a worrying update about his latest health while revealing his availability for this week's AEW Rampage.

Ross suffered from skin cancer in October 2021 and took a sabbatical from commentary duties in November to seek treatment. After receiving radiation therapy, he returned to the broadcast booth at Dynamite: New Year's Smash on December 29 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Earlier this year, the Hall of Fame announcer admitted that he had travel difficulties due to foot problems and the effects of his treatment. He was initially tapped to commentate on Ric Flair's last match in July but cited the same situation as the main reason for his unavailability.

On Twitter, Ross posted a photo of his foot from his first wound care appointment. He stated that the healing would take at least six more months.

The legendary announcer then expressed that he would still be good to go for this Friday's episode of Rampage despite his recent treatment.

"My first wound care appointment today lasted an eternity. Not all good news but nothing it can’t handle. I’m told I’m looking at 6 more months of healing. Looking forward to Atlantic City for Rampage Friday night on ⁦@tntdrama. I’m booked! ⁦@AEW," Ross tweeted.

Ross moved from Dynamite to Rampage last month to help the Friday show garner more interest from viewers while using his iconic commentary style.

Wrestling personalities and fans sent positive messages to AEW commentator Jim Ross

AEW star Kip Sabian sent some well-wishes to Jim Ross following his latest update on his health.

Meanwhile, ECW legend Francine and former AEW: Dark commentator Veda Scott chimed in by sending a prayer emoji to the Hall of Famer.

Fans also didn't miss the opportunity to give their kind words to Ross.

Then, some users shared their experiences similar to Ross's.

Jeremy Moses @JeremyMoses85 @JRsBBQ @tntdrama @AEW Initial appointments usually do. I’ve been undergoing wound care in Norman at the OK Wound Center since 2018, and my first appointment was close to four hours long. @JRsBBQ @tntdrama @AEW Initial appointments usually do. I’ve been undergoing wound care in Norman at the OK Wound Center since 2018, and my first appointment was close to four hours long.

Fans will have to watch Rampage this Friday to see Ross call matches like he usually does. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish the Hall of Famer a speedy recovery.

