"It's not in the cards" – WWE Legend discloses unfortunate reason for unavailability in Ric Flair's last match

Current AEW personality Jim Ross admitted he wouldn't be around in commentary for WWE legend Ric Flair's last match due to travel and lingering health problems.

Ric Flair's Last Match will take place at Starrcast V at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee (July 31). Flair's opponent hasn't been confirmed as of this writing.

In October 2021, Ross announced that he had been dealing with skin cancer for over a year and underwent 22 radiation treatments in late November. A month later, JR revealed he was cancer-free and returned to AEW commentary on Dynamite: New Year's Smash (December 29, 2021).

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Ross said travel issues due to the effects of skin cancer treatment was the reason he couldn't commentate during Flair's last match:

"Travel has been a problem for me. Anybody that flies understands this, you swell. Your feet and lower appendages swell on an airplane. So you’re in that pressurized cabin longer. It's not healed enough to take the pain away or make it comfortable to do anything. Hell, walking hurts me. Sitting too long with my feet down below my waist hurts me."

Ross said The Nature Boy wanted him to call his last match. However, he'd let David Crockett and Tony Schiavone do the task because "it's not in the cards" for him at the moment:

"I know Ric [Flair] wanted me to call his last match. He’ll have David [Crockett] and Tony [Schiavone] and they’ll do a great job. I wish I was gonna be sitting there with ’em, but it’s not in the cards at this time. We’ll see, I wish it was." (H/T: EWrestlingNews)

Jim Ross is currently commentating on the second hour of Dynamite and the full one-hour broadcast of Rampage in AEW.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross stated AEW's major advantage in acquiring new talent

During the same podcast, Jim Ross highlighted that wrestlers are signing with AEW because of the lighter schedule, good pay, and no house shows:

“AEW, we don’t even do the house shows. Our guys work a travel day and a production day, so they’ve got one of the best schedules in the history of pro wrestling, and are making good money in AEW, and their longevity is going to increase."

The WWE legend said AEW's schedule is "family-friendly," which attracts wrestlers to the promotion. Jim Ross is contracted to AEW until 2024. When his contract expires, it'll be Ross' 50th year in the wrestling business.

