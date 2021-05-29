Jim Ross gives his verdict on IMPACT Wrestling-AEW partnership

Legendary broadcaster Jim Ross recently gave his verdict on the IMPACT Wrestling-AEW partnership and revealed which promotion he thinks has benefited the most from the association.

The two promotions joined forces in December 2020 to work on inter-promotional storylines and have kept fans invested ever since. However, many fans think that the relationship has helped IMPACT Wrestling more than AEW. Jim Ross, too, shares the same sentiment.

In an interview with DAZN News, JR praised Tony Khan and Don Callis (Former IMPACT Executive and AEW on-air talent) for making the relationship possible. JR further stated that the relationship has proven to be more beneficial for IMPACT Wrestling than AEW.

"I think as it relates to Impact, that’s done through the cooperative efforts of nature of Tony Khan. Don Callis is a part of the management team at Impact and the on-camera manager of Kenny Omega. I think I’m going to sound bad saying this, I’m sure. I think this relationship has helped Impact more than it’s helped AEW," said JR

Jim Ross believes the IMPACT Wrestling-AEW partnership is a win-win deal

The AEW commentator explained that he's not very well aware of how one judges success, but if it makes wrestling fan-friendly, everyone wins.

Ross also disclosed that Tony Khan's mantra is to do business that can benefit the brand and revealed he's open to more associations, granted it aids development.

"But I don’t know that we’re measuring. I don’t know that we’re judging, quite frankly. If it helps the wrestling business, and it makes it more fan-friendly, then we all win. Tony Khan’s philosophy is to do business with everybody that we want that can help our brand. I think that’s kind of the concept, and I don’t think it’s going to end with Impact," said JR

With Kenny Omega atop the mountain as both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling Champion and looking invincible, it's safe to say that both promotions will remain associated for the foreseeable future.

