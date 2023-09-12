Jim Ross teases reunion with WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross have a long, rich history as partners at the commentary desk. According to Ross, the two might be set to team up once again for a tour.

JR and Jerry Lawler are fondly remembered by WWE fans for their commentary during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras, during which the two played off each other extremely well and made countless iconic calls.

Ross is currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling, where he contributes sporadic commentary while recovering from skin cancer treatments. Lawler, meanwhile, suffered a stroke early this year but is seemingly on the road to recovery. He last appeared for WWE on August 28, 2023, for a digital exclusive segment when RAW came to Memphis, TN.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on his old desk partner and teased an autograph tour for the two of them:

"Lawler’s feeling better. That just made my day. We talked about doing autograph shows together, a little tour. I think that’s gonna happen, with the two of us." [H/T Ringside News]

Jim Ross comments on CM Punk's release from AEW

CM Punk's firing by AEW has dominated headlines for the last week, with many fans and wrestling stars giving their thoughts on the subject.

During his appearance at Starrcast VI ahead of AEW All Out on September 3, Jim Ross addressed the controversial star's release, noting that he didn't have all the information, and neither did the fans who were looking to give their opinions:

"I don't have any idea. I don't have all the facts – neither do you. Bottom line is, it happened. The show must go on, folks. And that's up to these young men and women tonight to get in a huddle and give each other support and bust their a** for the greatest show that people never expected," said JR.

JR previously worked as Head of Talent Relations for WWE, so he has plenty of experience when it comes to talent management.

Would you like to see Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler reunite for an autograph tour? Let us know in the comments section below!

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.