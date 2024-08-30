Jim Ross was "turned off" by major AEW feud ahead of All In

WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross revealed how he was apparently "turned off" with the build in a major AEW feud ahead of All In 2024. JR thoroughly explained his point as well.

The legendary announcer expressed his criticism towards a particular segment in the build-up between MJF and Will Ospreay ahead of their match at AEW All In recently. Max and Ospreay had a classic bout at Wembley Stadium and some even claim that it was the match of the night. However, JR had a bit of criticism of their build towards the match.

On the go-home episode of Dynamite before All In, MJF and Ospreay had a lengthy promo battle to build their match. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross revealed that he was turned off by the promo battle ahead of their match:

"I think they did a nice job, told a good story. I was a little turned off by the final buildup going into that match on the 'Dynamite' the preceding Wednesday, because it seemed like there was just too much talk. I thought it was too much jabbering, that was just me. I don't think you need 15 or 20 or 25 minutes to cut a promo, you shouldn't."

JR further added:

"If you're sold on your concept, and you believe in what you're saying, and it's important to you, then all those things should be enough. That should make you get to your point passionately, convincingly and move on." (H/T WrestlingINC)

AEW All Out matches for MJF and Will Ospreay

After their instant classic at AEW All In, MJF and Will Ospreay moved to different feuds. Will Ospreay is set to defend his International Title against PAC at All Out. On the other hand, Maxwell will take on Daniel Garcia at the next pay-per-view.

Moreover, the card for All Out 2024 pay-per-view looks stacked already, and only time will tell what other matches will be added.

