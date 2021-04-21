Jim Ross wants IWGP Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay to join AEW

Legendary broadcaster Jim Ross, currently employed by AEW, has revealed that he wishes to see reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay join Tony Khan's promotion.

Ospreay is currently in the midst of a career-defining run in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). He defeated Kota Ibushi at Sakura Genesis 2021 to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career.

On this week's Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross stated that Ospreay should join AEW as he would make more money at the promotion and have the kind of creative freedom performers seldom get in WWE.

“I wish he wrestled in AEW, he’d do great here. He’s not from here you know, I don’t know if that means a lot to him or not. I know he could probably make more money than he’s making where he is, that’s my guess. We know he’d have more creative freedom if he wrestled for Tony Khan than if he wrestled for Vince McMahon." (H/T - Wrestlinginc)

JR further spoke about why Ospreay could flourish in AEW, as the wrestlers in Tony Khan's promotion can develop their creative abilities by being extensively involved in the creative process. He disclosed that some AEW performers have the freedom to craft their storylines, which helps them grow as overall talents.

"I think that’s one of the attractive things about our company that’s ever growing, you get to have a bigger influence on your creative. I know guys here in AEW that outline their whole program, I think that’s cool as hell. It gives them some creative release and wrestlers are creative by nature.”

Will Ospreay could have some excellent clashes in AEW

Will Ospreay is currently on top of the mountain in NJPW, so the possibility of him joining AEW at the moment is pretty low. However, the list of dream matches he could have in Tony Khan's promotion is unending.

Once the pandemic is over they will look back and see that the United Empire guided us in times of uncertainty.



For that, you’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/zbF0E60gTg — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 20, 2021

Advertisement

High-flying clashes with Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M could be two exciting possibilities for fans. On the other hand, Ospreay could also lock horns with Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and other heavyweights in epic brawls.

Would you like to see Will Ospreay sign with AEW? If yes, who are your dream opponents for the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off the comments section below.