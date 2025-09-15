Jim Ross weighs in on Bryan Danielson's new role in AEW

After Bryan Danielson took up a new role in AEW, the WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross shared his thoughts on the same. The American Dragon has been out of action for a long time now.

Amid his in-ring absence for several months now, Bryan Danielson joined the commentary team at the Forbidden Door 2025 event. After his amazing work on the desk, Danielson has been added to the AEW Dynamite commentary team full-time. The legendary announcer, Jim Ross is also loving Bryan's work in the commentary role.

Spekaing on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said that he is looking forward to Danielson's new role and has confidence that Bryan will do a tremendous job as a commentator:

“I’m looking forward to it. He’s a studious student of the game. Has a lot of knowledge. He’s more than happy to share, which I think is great. So I like the addition of him. It gets the knowledge out of a talent that has been kind of sequestered… Bryan’s a really smart guy, and I heard some of his work. I think he does a good job… I have utmost confidence in Bryan Danielson that he’s going to do a tremendous job. He’s smart, he’s studious," JR stated. [h/t WrestlingNews.co]

Jim Ross praised Tony Khan's vision for Bryan Danielson's new AEW role

In the same podcast, Jim Ross also admired Tony Khan's vision to put Danielson in the commentary role to help the brand after praising Danielson's hard work:

"He works as hard at getting ready for a broadcast as he did getting ready for matches, and he’s well known for that. I think it’s good for our show and the brand and exposing Bryan Danielson is a smart thing. It’s good product, product placement, if you will. So Tony Khan’s got a great vision for things like that. So I’m excited to see where it all heads.” [h/t WrestlingNews.co]

Fans will have to wait and see if The American Dragon will also return to the ring at some point aside from being a commentator.

