Jinder Mahal says he's open to joining AEW but only under one condition

Former WWE star Jinder Mahal recently opened up about what he would expect from an AEW run if he ever became All Elite. He was pushed to the moon in the Stamford-based promotion around 2017. However, his value came crashing down soon after a series of injuries, and he was released in April 2024. He then returned to the independent circuit as Raj Dhesi.

Many feel AEW President Tony Khan had a habit of signing almost every WWE-released star till a few years ago. However, as time passed, he mostly picked up the best wrestlers and now focuses on stars from the independent circuit. If the former WWE Champion proves his worth, Tony might even sign him.

While speaking with TMZ, Jinder Mahal revealed that he would like to see himself in AEW, but only if he is going to play an influential role in the company.

"I would have to see if the business makes sense. What’s the storyline? Is there a plan for me, or am I just coming to do nothing? I’m past that point in my life, past that point in my career. Whatever I do, I want to do something next level... I don’t want to just coast anymore," he said. [H/T - Wrestling News.co]

Vince Russo says WWE dropped the ball on Jinder Mahal

A somewhat unpopular opinion among many is that the former WWE Champion wasn't utilized well during the last few years of his stint in the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

While speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo claimed that Jinder Mahal was a valuable asset, but WWE didn't continue the momentum and fumbled him.

"I don't care what anybody says, and I will say this till the end of time, Jinder was money. And when they put that belt on him, he did everything they told him to do. He was money, he's a smart dude. He looked like a million bucks. They dropped the ball miserably on that," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Mahal steps foot in an AEW ring in the future.

