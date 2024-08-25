Jinder Mahal sends an unanticipated message to HOOK after AEW All In

Former WWE Champion Raj Dhesi aka Jinder Mahal sent out an unanticipated message to HOOK after AEW All In. The young star defeated a wrestling legend at the London pay-per-view.

The former WWE star took shots at HOOK on social media earlier this year. However, Jinder later put the feud to bed and called the youngster one of the best in wrestling.

After seeing him defeat Chris Jericho to regain the AEW FTW Title, the former WWE Champion took to X/Twitter to send out a message. He did it in such a way that makes it apparent that the two of them could cross paths at some point.

Replying to a video of the new FTW Champion, Jinder Mahal wrote:

"Congrats kid 👀".

WWE released Mahal in April 2024. The former United States Champion is currently active in independent circuits.

HOOK overcame the odds to become the new FTW Champion as he had his father Taz to thank for. Towards the end of the match, Bryan Keith of Chris Jericho’s Learning Tree faction tried to interfere. However, the ECW legend rolled back the years as he applied the Tazmission on Keith.

That ensured his son picked up the win without any shenanigans and came out of AEW All In with the FTW Title around his waist.

