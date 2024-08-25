Taz gets physical at AEW All In 2024; causes a massive title change

Wrestling legend Taz got physical during a match at AEW All In. He even caused a massive title change.

Hook has been a rising star in AEW. He started off his career with an impressive undefeated streak. Despite his small stature, Hooks has shown that he isn't going to back down from anyone no matter how big they are.

Hence, when Chris Jericho started trying to forcefully impart his knowledge on Hook, the latter was having none of it. This started a feud between both of them. Jericho got the first laugh by taking the FTW Championship from him. However, this feud got more personal after Jericho blinded the former FTW Champion with a fireball.

As a result, both men faced off tonight at AEW All In. As expected, Big Bill and Bryan Keith were constantly getting involved in the match but that didn't deter Hook who kept fighting. However, after Bryan Keith kept interfering in the match, Taz had enough and locked in his Tazmission submission hold on Keith while Hook locked in the Red Rum on Jericho forcing him to tap out. As a result, Hook became the new FTW Champion.

It will be interesting to see if Hook will finally be able to put Chris Jericho and the Learning Tree behind him.

