"Jobbing to Mone Hogan," "She doesn't need to win" - Fans erupt after Mercedes Mone's AEW Double or Nothing 2025 opponent gets confirmed

Mercedes Mone's opponent for Double or Nothing was recently announced. Fans have given their thoughts on this latest development.

Mercedes Mone's career has been on an upward trajectory ever since she arrived in AEW. She quickly won the TBS Championship and then went on to add multiple titles to her collection from other promotions. However, it appears that she is not done with collecting titles. The CEO has also been involved in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup, where the winner will receive a Women's World Championship match against Toni Storm.

Mone made it to the final of the tournament with wins over Julia Hart and Athena. She will now face Jamie Hayter at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. Hayter made it to the final by defeating Billie Starkz and Kris Statlander.

After fans realized who The CEO's next opponent was going to be, they took to social media to give their thoughts on the situation. While some were happy with the booking, some were not at all pleased.

You can check out some of the fan reactions below:

Bayley revealed how Mercedes Mone reacted after she was pulled from a major show

Bayley was set to team with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41 against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, she was attacked backstage before Night One and was replaced by Becky Lynch.

This wasn't the first time that she had to pull out of a show. The Role Model had to pull out of her SummerSlam 2017 match against Alexa Bliss due to an injury. However, when she announced that she would miss the show, she was heavily booed by the crowd.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bayley recalled getting pulled from her SummerSlam 2017 match and getting booed for the same. She also noted how Mercedes Mone reacted to the fans' reaction:

"I was in Toronto, and I was supposed to have a match at SummerSlam with Alexa [Bliss] and I had to pull out of the match 'cause I separated my shoulder. So they wanted me to go out and cut a promo saying I can't do SummerSlam, and I got booed. I remember Mercedes [Mone] came out as she was taking my spot at SummerSlam and she's just like [...] We looked at each other and she was like, 'Man f**k these people,' and I was like, 'Yeah,' because she could see that I felt so terrible about myself." [37:34 - 38:17]

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone will be able to win at Double or Nothing.

