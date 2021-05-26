Joey Janela gives weird explanation for not saving Sonny Kiss on AEW Dark

During the latest edition of AEW Dark, Brian Cage defeated Sonny Kiss in the main event of the show. After the match, Hook viciously assaulted him to close the show.

The moment that took everyone by surprise was when Joey Janela didn't save Sonny Kiss from the post-match attack, despite the fact Janela was with him at ringside. Joey Janela was hesitant to help his partner and left the arena afterwards.

Just today, 'The Bad Boy' took to Twitter to give an explanation for abandoning Sonny Kiss on AEW Dark. He explained that he couldn't remember anything as he had a migraine during the main event:

"Everything is ok! I talked to @SonnyKissXO, I had a migraine, thought my brain was gonna explode!!! That’s all! I don’t remember any of this…

Where were the officials in the back? What happened to atlas security? Don’t put this on me!", wrote Joey Janela.

What's next for Joey Janela and Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite?

In the upcoming special edition of AEW Dynamite, Joey Janela will be in action as he takes on Hangman Page in a rematch, which is almost three years in the making.

Meanwhile, Brian Cage is scheduled to have a match with Hangman Page at Double or Nothing on May 30th. He will be watching this match very closely and may even attack Page after his match.

In their previous meeting, Brian Cage defeated Hangman Page on the April 28 edition of Dynamite. At Double or Nothing, Hangman Page will have the opportunity to settle the score with Brian Cage.

Meanwhile, Team Taz will be lurking around to make sure Brian Cage gets another victory over Hangman Page this Sunday.

It remains to be seen which superstar will gain the advantage on the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite this Friday night.

