"Joe is the man, end of story" - WWE Hall of Famer lavishes massive praise at AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

The AEW ranks are currently dominated by Samoa Joe. The veteran star is having one of his best runs ever right now, and everyone has taken notice, including one familiar WWE Hall of Famer.

The Samoan Submission Machine has been a top star since 1999, finding success in promotions like ROH, WWE, and TNA. However, Joe is currently leading All Elite Wrestling as the World Champion, and with that comes respect from colleagues from all over the industry, including a certain Jim Ross.

JR returned to commentary at AEW Revolution, calling the World Championship Triple Threat, and Sting's retirement matches. On a recent Grilling JR episode, Ross discussed Joe's win over Adam Page and Swerve Strickland.

"Joe is the man, end of story. He's a machine, and I have great respect for Samoa Joe, always have, and always will. He's a man's man, he's physical, he doesn't give any quarter nor does he ask for one, thought he had a great night. The other two guys did as well," JR said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Ross went on to praise all three competitors for the physicality and psychology at play in the match. He said it made sense to have Joe retain his championship because this was Sting's big night, adding that eventually Swerve or Hangman would leave with gold.

Samoa Joe's next AEW World Championship match

Tony Khan is set to present the Big Business edition of Dynamite on Wednesday. The special episode will air live on TBS from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

The World Championship will be on the line this week, just days after Samoa Joe retained over Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland at Revolution. The Samoan Submission Machine will defend against Wardlow of The Undisputed Kingdom.

The big news going into Big Business is the rumored debut of Mercedes Moné, the former Sasha Banks. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for all Dynamite coverage and AEW breaking news. Below is the current line-up for Wednesday:

Riho vs. Willow Nightingale

Darby Allin vs. Jay White

Hook and Chris Jericho vs. Gates of Agony

Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks vs. PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Eddie Kingston

World Championship Match: Samoa Joe defends against Wardlow

