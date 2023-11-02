John Cena namedropped during AEW Dynamite

The Greatest of All Time, John Cena, was namedropped tonight on AEW Dynamite.

During the match between Hikaru Shida and Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's Championship, the AEW commentary team had to do brief advertising for TBS programming.

Among the shows they needed to advertise was the new rendition of Wipeout, which will be hosted coincidentally by Cena himself and television comedian Nicole Byer.

Excalibur made a brief advertisement. Taz then followed up with a cheeky comment saying that he knew the host, and then Excalibur said that his name was John Cena, a possible nod from the iconic meme of the 16-time world champion.

Expand Tweet

This was not a typical namedrop, as it was a great coincidence that the WWE icon was part of the mandatory advertising that needed to be done. It was also interesting to see Taz's reaction to the namedrop, seeing as they both worked with each other previously.

Seeing as this would be one of the anticipated shows on the network from now on, expect more mentions of John Cena during the next few AEW shows

What were your thoughts on this random cameo by the WWE Superstar on AEW programming? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think