"SCISSOR ME DADDY CENA" - John Cena receives invitation to join popular AEW stable following Dynamite

AEW star Anthony Bowens has taken to social media to invite WWE legend John Cena to scissor both himself and his partner, Max Caster (jointly known as The Acclaimed).

Before The Acclaimed were victorious in their dumpster match against The Gunn Club, Caster took to the microphone to do one of his trademark raps where he referenced both US President Joe Biden and former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

This prompted "Daddy Cena," as Bowens called him, to post a picture of Caster on his official Instagram account as a show of respect. Caster's partner Anthony Bowens caught wind of this and offered two fingers of solidarity to the doctor of thuganomics.

"SCISSOR ME DADDY CENA" said @Bowens_Official

Cena is yet to respond to the invitation, but given the fact that, in their own words, everybody loves The Acclaimed, you can't rule out the possibility of this unlikely trio crossing paths sometime in the future.

John Cena has publicly praised Max Caster's musical ability

Back in his early days as the "Doctor of Thuganomics," John Cena verbally dissed everyone that stepped in front of him, while simultaneously becoming one of the most popular members of the WWE roster.

However, during an interview with Forbes, Cena admitted that Max Caster is far above his weight-class in rapping ability

"I immediately checked out his raps, out of the blue, and I saw what he was doing was spectacular. I wish him all the best of luck, but I can't give him any advice because he's punching far above my weight class. He is very gifted, he's gifted enough to rhyme to a beat live, where I kind of did my stuff accapella to let the punchlines sink in." (H/T Digital Spy).

