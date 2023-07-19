John Cena Sr. confirms he will be at AEW Dynamite tonight

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will host an esteemed guest in the form of John Cena Sr.

Numerous high-profile names have attended the company's flagship show in recent years, including T-Pain, Gabriel Iglesias, and Tony Hawk. While some have gotten involved in segments, others have been content with just making a cameo appearance.

Before this week's Dynamite, WWE Superstar John Cena's father took to Twitter to confirm his presence on the show. He also mentioned his conversation with Matt Hardy.

You can check out the original tweet here.

John Cena Sr.'s recent post on Twitter

John Cena previously commented on AEW as well

While The Cenation leader has never appeared in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he previously highlighted how competition in the pro wrestling industry benefits all parties involved.

In a conversation with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Champion stated:

"I think external competition [AEW] is great because, once again, that will force us [WWE] to step up or step aside, and you can say whatever you want about competition or not competition. I view any form of digestible entertainment competition because your eyes can go elsewhere. So, that's how I view that," said Cena.

Cena further detailed his viewpoint:

"Competition also stands for the state of the wrestling economy. It's really good right now. Smaller promotions are getting larger and more traction which means you are consuming more sports entertainment and or wrestling, which is great for everything because the more you consume, the more you talk about it. The more you talk about it, the more people know about it. The more people know about it, the more people come to the arenas, the bigger the shows are, the grander the scope of everything, the more the people know about sports entertainment."

While he is currently busy with his Hollywood commitments, it remains to be seen what is next for Cena in the pro wrestling world.