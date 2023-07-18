It is incredibly hard to disagree with what John Cena once had to say about AEW! Here's what he said about WWE's rivals

WWE superstar John Cena is one of the most respected names in the wrestling world, and it should not come as a surprise that he did not have anything bad to say about All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

In an earlier interview, Cena spoke to Chris Van Vliet and opened up about the current state of wrestling and said that competition is a good thing. He said:

"I think external competition is great because once again, that will force us to step up or step aside and you can say whatever you want about competition or not competition. I view any form for digestible entertainment, competition, because your eyes can go elsewhere. So, that's how I view that."

The Cenation Leader continued:

"Competition also stands for the state of the wrestling economy. It's really good right now. Smaller promotions are getting larger and more traction which means you are consuming more sports entertainment and or wrestling, which is great for everything because the more you consume, the more you talk about it. The more you talk about it, the more people know about it. The more people know about it, the more people come to the arenas, the bigger the shows are, the grander the scope of everything, the more the people know about sports entertainment."

Cena also mentioned the fact that as new wrestling promotions come up and pump in more money, it's not only good from a business aspect but that it is also good for upcoming wrestlers.

"So when you have all these startups, that means the wrestling economy is booming and that's good for anyone trying to lace up a pair of boots or low top shoes."

John Cena wants WrestleMania in London

John Cena made his surprise return at Money in the Bank PLE, which was held at the O2 Arena in London. He came out to a raucous reception from the English fans and took the mic to drop another impassioned promo.

He went on to state that he wants to bring WrestleMania to London, and that drew the loudest cheer of the night from the fans as they broke out with "YES!" chants in unison.

The timing of John Cena’s announcement is interesting because AEW has its own flagship show All In scheduled for August 27 at Wembley Stadium. Since Tony Khan is going to great lengths to take AEW to fans around the world, Vince McMahon & co would want to do the same.

