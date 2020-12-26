John Cena Sr. gives his honest opinion of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

John Cena Sr. has given his honest thoughts on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega during a recent interview.

Kenny Omega beat Jon Moxley on the "Winter Is Coming" edition of Dynamite to win the AEW World Championship. Omega, who had a slight assist from IMPACT executive Don Callis, quickly left the building and was revealed to be aligned with Callis. Omega has since appeared on both AEW and IMPACT television.

John Cena Sr.'s thoughts on Kenny Omega

John Cena Sr. was recently on Boston Wrestling MWF's Wrestling Insiders. Cena Sr. said that although he was a fan of Omega's work, he wouldn't have put the AEW World Championship on him.

He believes that Omega's style was still catching on in the United States, but felt that fans connect more with the likes of Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Cody Rhodes. However, Cena Sr. did add that he was interested to see how Kenny Omega's run as champion goes and who he ends up facing.

"Omega is a different style, different type. I followed him in New Japan Pro. He proved that he could do what everybody else did. He spoke Japanese. He brings a different style to AEW and Impact Wrestling. Would I put the gold on him? I'm not sure if I would do that. If I did, it would be for a short term only. Omega is still, in my opinion, is still building the Omega-ism, if I can use that word that I just made up, within this country, within this group. He's doing great on AEW but if you notice the styles that are really getting people to follow, it will always be a Jericho, always be a Moxley, always be a Cody Rhodes. So I don't know if I really would have done that. I would have probably done it for the situation that exists now but let's see who he faces and how it comes out."

Kenny Omega is set to wrestle at IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill next month. Omega will team up with the Good Brothers and take on IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns.

