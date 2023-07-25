John Cena Sr. spotted talking to Tony Khan

in every conversation about the greatest of all time in the world of professional wrestling, John Cena is one of the frontrunners. Cena debuted in WWE more than two decades ago and ultimately became the poster boy for the Stamford-based company.

After a decorated career, the Leader of Cenation equaled Nature Boy Ric Flair's record of 16 world title reigns. Nowadays, Cena works a part-time schedule in WWE, making sporadic appearances, and is busy with his acting career in Hollywood.

Recently, a picture of Cena's father talking to Tony Khan surfaced on Twitter. The tweet, which might raise some eyebrows, was posted by user DrainBamager and reads:

"And yes, that's Tony Khan meeting with John Cena Sr. on the monitor."

Tony Khan is the President of AEW, which is WWE'S closest rival. In the picture, John Cena Sr. can be seen interacting with Khan, likely at last week's episode of Dynamite, which was hosted at TD Garden in Boston.

Cena has worked in WWE throughout his career and has enjoyed great success with the company. While some might find an image of Cena's father talking to the rival promotion suspicious, it does not look like something to scratch your head about.

It is known that Tony Khan is a lifelong pro wrestling fan, and the conversation with the father of one of the wrestling greats might have been a casual one.

John Cena made an appearance at Money in the Bank

At the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, The Doctor of Thuganomics made a surprise appearance to the delight of the fans in attendance.

He asked the UK fans about their willingness to see WrestleMania in the country and received an overwhelmingly positive response. Cena then appealed to WWE to make it a reality and organize a future edition of The Show of Shows in the United Kingdom.

The segment was interrupted by Grayson Waller. After a brief to and fro on the mic between the two, Cena planted an Attitude Adjustment on the 33-year-old to end the segment.

