Former WWE star debuts on AEW Dynamite, challenges Samoa Joe

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Elite (formerly Morrison) made his AEW debut as the 'Joker' in the Owen Hart Tournament on the latest edition of Dynamite.

Current ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe defeated Max Caster to qualify for the Owen Hart Cup, drawing the 'Joker' entrant in the quarter-finals. Speculation has been running high on the identity of the opponent, with the likes of Cesaro and the Fiend earmarked by fans.

It was revealed that Johnny Elite will be facing Samoa Joe for the first time in his career. Johnny brought his classic acrobatic flair to AEW Dynamite but it was not enough to make his debut a winning effort. Joe blocked Starship Pain, hit the Muscle Buster and scored a pinfall.

His win has now confirmed that the Samoan Submission Machine will face either Rey Fenix or Kyle O'Reilly in the semi-finals. After the match, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh emerged to attack their rival.

Joe has been feuding with Sonjay and Lethal since the ROH Supercard of Honor, when he made his return to the promotion to save world champion Jonathan Gresham from a post-main event attack.

Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy clash later on AEW Dynamite in the semi-finals

With Joe's win, he will advance to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to face either Rey Fenix or Kyle O'Reilly.

O'Reilly's own stablemate Adam Cole will also compete on AEW Dynamite in the semi-finals of his bracket. The SuperKliq leader was drawn against Charismatic Enigma Jeff Hardy, who outlasted Darby Allin in an Anything Goes match to advance.

Cole defeated ROH tag champ Dax Harwood in his own quarter-final bout after Harwood beat his partner Cash Wheeler in a dream match to qualify. If he wins once more, he will find his place in the final, with there being a chance he could face either Samoa Joe or Kyle O'Reilly, drawing memories of their NXT encounters just last year.

