John Morrison returns as a heel and attacks WWE legend on Rampage, gets new name

Former WWE star John Morrison surprisingly made his return to AEW on this week's Rampage.

The latest edition of the Friday night show saw The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn take on Axel Rico, Darius Latrell, and Koda Hernandez in a six-person match. The former tag team champions and Gunn quickly defeated their opponents via pinfall.

The trio were then surprisingly interrupted by Harley Cameron, who was accompanied by two masked men. She had a back-and-forth with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn before rapping for a bit. Shortly after, QT Marshall and Aaron Solo appeared on the entrance ramp, but The Acclaimed walked out of the ring to confront them.

Suddenly one of the masked men in the ring attacked the WWE legend inside the squared circle and it turned out to be John Morrison. The commentators revealed that he now goes by the name 'Johnny TV.'

Taking advantage of Morrison's sneak attack, Marshall and Solo took out The Acclaimed as well.

The heels stood tall over a fallen Billy Gunn to end the segment on AEW Rampage. Fightful Select recently reported that John Morrison had signed with All Elite Wrestling and it will be interesting to see what he has in store for the locker room in the coming weeks.

Are you excited by the former WWE Superstar's return to the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes