Tony Khan reportedly signs 3-time WWE Intercontinental Champion to AEW

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has reportedly been signed to AEW. The star in question is wrestling veteran John Morrison.

Morrison has appeared on the Jacksonville-based promotion on a few occasions in 2022. At the time, he showed up under the name Johnny Elite. He competed in a total of three matches and has a record of one win and two losses.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the former WWE Superstar will be part of the Tony Khan-led promotion from here on out and has reportedly signed with the company.

[Spoiler ahead]

This week on AEW Rampage's tapings, John Morrison made an appearance on the show during a QTV segment. He was internally referred to as Johnny TV. It seems like he has joined QT Marshall's stable. The segment also involved the former world tag team champions The Acclaimed.

The report also stated that the initial return of John Morrison was planned for this past Wednesday night on Dynamite but later was planned for the AEW Rampage tapings.

It is also important to note that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion's wife, Taya Valkyrie, also recently signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

