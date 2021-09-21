John Silver reacts after AEW star was unmasked during recent match

AEW star and Dark Order member John Silver gave a hilarious reaction to Evil Uno unmasking Alan Angels in the latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Alan was unmasked during a brawl that happened in a tag team match where he and '10' faced Uno and Colt Cabana.

This match between The Dark Order members was the third segment of Dark: Elevation. For the last few weeks, the faction has been facing a lot of internal conflicts, and this time around, their issues just escalated to a whole new level. Towards the end of the tag team contest, Alan, fueled by the unmasking incident, rolled up Uno to secure a win.

After the match, Uno refused to shake hands with him, which just clarified that the faction members have some huge problems to deal with. But what caught the eye of fans was the reaction of Dark Order member John Silver about the incident. Silver took to Twitter to comment that he had no idea Alan was bald.

Check it out below:

When John Silver reacted to Drew McIntyre promoting RAW

John Silver was recently the center of attention when he reacted to WWE superstar Drew McIntyre promoting RAW by collaborating with the New York Islanders.

The Islanders shared a video via their official Twitter handle of McIntyre cutting a promo while wearing the ice hockey team's jersey. The Dark Order's Silver had also recently cut a promo, wearing their jersey, to advertise a future AEW show:

Also Read

Since The Dark Order's internal issues seem to be getting bigger and bigger as each day passes, fans are starting to predict a possible fallout for the group in the near future.

A former IMPACT Wrestling Champion teases the match of the year with 2 exciting AEW teams here!

Edited by Kartik Arry