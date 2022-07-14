"Once in a generation" - Former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano lavishes praise on top AEW tag teams

Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano has heaped praise on two of the hottest tag teams in AEW. The star commended current AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and the ROH, AAA and IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR.

Both teams are on exceptional runs in All Elite Wrestling, with The Young Bucks recently becoming the first-ever two-time AEW Tag Team Champions. FTR have been on arguably the greatest run of their entire career, adding the ROH belts to their collection in April 2022 and the IWGP belts in June. They have also consistently had some of the best matches on every show they are a part of.

Johnny Gargano acknowledged the two teams' successes during an interview with Good Karma Wrestling. He had nothing but positive things to say about Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler and the Jackson brothers.

“It’s awesome to see, man, and it’s something that I could’ve told you a long, long time ago, FTR, Revival, whatever you want to call them, they’ve been one of the best tag teams for a very, very, very, very, very long time, and me and Tommaso were lucky enough to have that series with them where we did Takeover: Brooklyn and Takeover: Toronto and have those tag team matches with those two guys because, for my money, they are the best tag team in the world currently. And I always, I said for a very, very, long time and I still do believe this, FTR and Young Bucks are just once in a generation tag teams,” said Gargano. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

FTR and The Young Bucks have had two matches in AEW so far, with each team having one win to their name. Fans are eagerly anticipating the match which will decide the trilogy, but when will that take place? Stay tuned to AEW TV to find out!

Johnny Gargano has a long history with both FTR and The Young Bucks

Johnny Gargano worked extensively on the independent scene and had a remarkable career in NXT. Due to his experience, Gargano has the unique distinction of being able to say that he's been in the ring with both The Young Bucks and FTR at different stages of his career.

Gargano's most acclaimed tag team feud came when he and Ciampa (then known as #DIY) feuded with FTR (then known as The Revival) for the NXT Tag Team Championships from mid-2016 into early 2017.

The most celebrated match of the rivalry was their two-out-of-three falls match at the 2016 "TakeOver: Toronto" event, where Gargano and Ciampa won the titles for the first time.

As for The Young Bucks, Johnny Gargano faced them in various different promotions including PWG, CHIKARA and Evolve. With partners including Ciampa, AEW's Chuck Taylor and former Impact Wrestling team oVe, Gargano had some of his best pre-WWE tag team matches against the AEW EVP's.

Will fans ever see "Johnny Wrestling" against either one of these teams ever again? Only time will tell!

