Johnny Gargano reacts to AEW stars mocking WWE 

Johnny Gargano 'liked' a tweet that highlighted AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks mocking WWE's reported plans for NXT.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon reportedly has plans to overhaul the scenario in NXT by pushing younger and bigger wrestlers who can turn out to be box office attractions.

“The wording is ‘no more midgets, no one starting in their 30s, they want people who can be box office attractions and main characters,” said Dave Meltzer. (h/t WrestlingNews)

The Young Bucks updated their bio on Twitter to take a shot at these reports. A Twitter account that keeps track of the Bucks' bio changes posted a screenshot of the new bio and former NXT champion Johnny Gargano 'liked' the tweet.

Johnny Gargano liked The Young Bucks' new bio on Twitter

It is an interesting response from the former NXT Champion as the latest reported changes to the black and gold brand haven't been well-received by many in the wrestling community.

Will we ever see Johnny Gargano in AEW?

Johnny Gargano is one of the most beloved names in NXT and it's tough to imagine WWE ever releasing him. However, the same had been thought of for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, yet the two former Universal Champions were released by WWE.

Wrestling Fact: Both Summerslam ‘20 headliners (Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt) are no longer on WWE’s roster pic.twitter.com/H4AEDXJiDR — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) August 6, 2021

With the news coming in about Vince fancying bigger guys, Johnny Gargano's previously untouchable status has weakened slightly. If the impossible were to happen, AEW would naturally be the perfect place for him.

AEW already has Malakai Black, with whom Gargano has a long history. Dream matches will be in order against the likes of Darby Allin and current AEW champion Kenny Omega. As of now, it's all fantasy booking and we hope that Johnny Gargano stays in WWE and makes it to the top of the main roster.

