Johnny Gargano breaks silence after fans chant his name at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

Johnny Gargano fans were disappointed after not debuting on this week's AEW Dynamite: Beach Break in Cleveland, his hometown. After the show went off the air, the former NXT Champion issued a heartfelt message, thanking his followers for their support.

Since departing WWE last month, there has been rampant speculation about Gargano's next move, with many assuming he would join AEW. The latest edition of Dynamite looked like an ideal spot for his debut, as his hometown fans would have wildly cheered for him.

While they did chant his name before the event began, as seen in the video below, Johnny Gargano didn't show up during the episode.

Taking to Twitter, the former WWE star wrote that he heard fans' chants and that it meant a lot to him.

Gargano also thanked his fans for not forgetting him and promised to return to wrestling sooner rather than later. Check out his tweet below:

I heard you and you have no idea how much it means to me that you're excited to see me back at it. It's scary to step away because your insecurities say "they'll forget about you".. but you haven't forgotten and I promise that I will make it up to you asap. #JohnnyWrestling," tweeted Gargano.

Adam Cole would love to see Johnny Gargano in AEW

In an interview last month, Adam Cole termed Gargano as one of his favorite opponents of all time, with whom he has competed in many classics in NXT.

The Panama City Playboy added that this former rival was a "fantastic" human being and that he would love to see him join AEW.

"I will always mention Johnny Gargano as one of my favourite opponents of all time. We had a series of matches in NXT that, to this day, I’m incredibly proud of, a fantastic human being, across the board. Johnny is a guy I would really love to see in AEW," said Adam Cole.

It'll be interesting to see if Johnny Gargano ever joins AEW, where he could compete in several dream matches against Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and many more.

Do you think Gargano should ink a deal with Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

