"Join WWE as Windham6 [Bray Wyatt] manager" - Twitter goes into a frenzy over the possible future of WWE Hall of Famer 

Fans are divided on what WWE Hall of Famer Jake the Snake Roberts' future could be, with suggestions ranging from MJF to the former Eater of the Worlds. This came on the back of Jake Roberts talking about his future in a recent episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts.

The wrestling legend has not been seen on AEW television for a long time. He said the following when asked about his future and what it would be like to be a part of the All Elite Wrestling Community Program:

“I’d get myself in all sorts of trouble there, live TV holy sh*t. I wouldn’t be at the bottom of the barrel, I’d be under the barrel. No, whatever AEW wants out of me I am there, whether it’s managing Lance or doing something behind the scenes with trying to help kids. I am very, very, very excited to do it [working for the Community Program], it’s near and dear to my heart. Hopefully, we will be able to hit some rehabs too where we can talk to some people and see if we can help them break the corner and break out the madness.” (h/t: RSN)

A number of fans adore the Snake to this day and would like to see him continue his role as a manager, regardless of the promotion he is in.

D.MAN @DavidMa91865648

popular tag team or have the snake pit where Jake ask the hard hitting questions to wrestlers. @ringsidenews_ Have Jake as a manager topopular tag team or have the snake pit where Jake ask the hard hitting questions to wrestlers. @ringsidenews_ Have Jake as a manager to popular tag team or have the snake pit where Jake ask the hard hitting questions to wrestlers.

The Astro-Knight ✝️ 🇺🇸 @JPLeonhart1 @ringsidenews_ Give Dustin, Arn, JR, and Jake RoH and let them book it like a territory. Give it a show on YouTube or replace Rampage with it. @ringsidenews_ Give Dustin, Arn, JR, and Jake RoH and let them book it like a territory. Give it a show on YouTube or replace Rampage with it.

Others felt that perhaps it was time for the legend to call it quits.

Vector351 @Vector351 @WrestleTalk_TV Good for Jake! One of my favorite wrestlers of all time!!! @WrestleTalk_TV Good for Jake! One of my favorite wrestlers of all time!!!

Bray Wyatt attacked WWE staff on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt was long rumored to be the man behind the mask as Uncle Howdy. However, Uncle Howdy showed up last week as LA Knight attacked the former Universal Champion. This week, the latter demanded an apology from the former Million Dollar Champion.

After a brief promo, he attacked a cameraman inside the ring, forcing Adam Pearce to make his way to the ring. The former Wyatt Family leader applied the Mandible Claw, reminiscent of his time as The Fiend.

With Bray Wyatt looking to recruit Alexa Bliss again, could this be an indication that Triple H is keen on reviving The Fiend?

