Jon Moxley addresses the fan who ran at him during his AEW All Out entrance [Exclusive]

AEW All Out was most definitely eventful - all the way right up to the end where Jon Moxley retained his AEW World Championship after hitting MJF with the banned Paradigm Shift while the referee wasn't looking.

However, before the match, Jon Moxley made his typical entrance through the crowd - with Daily's Place at 15% capacity. That lack of personnel, though, would see a fan run at Moxley as he made his way to the ring, only to be tackled by security.

Here is fan cam of the fan trying to touch Jon Moxley courtesy of @sethmoney pic.twitter.com/in2KKyHk4K #AEW #AEWAllOut — NoDQ.com: #AEW #AEWAllOut 2020 news (@nodqdotcom) September 6, 2020

Jon Moxley addresses fan who ran at him

Earlier, on the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, I had the chance to ask Jon Moxley all about the incident, and get his thoughts.

"I'm glad they got that on camera. They said they cut away but I was like, "Man, you should put that on camera so people know what happens when you try to do something like that. We're enduring a pandemic. I don't want your f***ing gnarly a** near me."

Regarding the fan who ran at him during his #AEWAllOut entrance, @JonMoxley told me:



"I'm glad they caught that on camera. They said they cut away but I was like, 'Man, you should put that on camera so people know what happens when you try to do something like that." — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 6, 2020

Moxley continued, stating that he thinks the fan was just trying to celebrate with him, but that he's glad no contact was made - praising AEW's security.

"I don't think he was trying to attack me. I think he was trying to celebrate with me. 'Yeah, rock 'n' roll, Moxley.' Yeah, shout out to Charlie, my man. He also spray painted my jacket tonight. He's the guy who does just about everything backstage here and he f***ing speared that m**********r. That was awesome. It startled me for a second, I was like, 'Oh, what can you do? It's live TV.' That's happened to me several times."

"He's the guy who does just about everything backstage here and he f***ing speared that motherf***er. That was awesome. It startled me for a second, I was like, "Oh, what can you do, it's live TV?" That's happened to me several times." — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 6, 2020

Jon Moxley's next challenger for the AEW World Championship may very well be Lance Archer, who won the Casino Battle Royale to guarantee a future opportunity at the title.