Jon Moxley on AEW bringing back old fans and creating new ones

Jon Moxley returns home tonight on AEW Dynamite and hopes both old and new fans will tune in to see it.

Ahead of Dynamite in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Jon Moxley sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino and Tony Pike on Cincy 360 to talk about all things AEW. Speaking on the excitement of the fanbase following All Out, Moxley believes that the company is both bringing back old fans and creating new ones.

"I think we're building a lot of new fans," said Moxley. "I think part of the idea first was to get back the quote-unquote lapsed fan or whatever, someone who stopped watching the early 2000s or whatever, but I don't think that's even really the thing. I think we're just creating brand new fans, I think now kids are starting to dress like Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin, and they're buying the toys, and again they're new, and they're getting hooked and creating new wrestling fans."

Jon Moxley believes AEW has a different relationship with the fans

Jon Moxley would go on to say that all fans are welcome in AEW, regardless of whether they are kids or adults. Moxley emphasized that there is something for everyone in AEW.

"Like I said, it's different; we have a different relationship with the fans," Moxley continued. "So if we can turn somebody into a wrestling fan, whether it be a little kid or an adult or whoever, or a family, we bring them into our world, it's like, you're welcome to be here. There's something for everybody, come sit down, have a beer, we got some blood and some violence for you, or we got some of this, there's some of that. So it's, we're all just kind of on the same team."

Do you agree with Jon Moxley that AEW is creating new fans? How do you think the company has done in the two and a half years it has existed so far? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Also Read

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Cincy 360 with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Our panel breaks down AEW All Out, with a report from the arena. Click here for more!

Edited by Colin Tessier