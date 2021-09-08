"They're not just customers to us" - Jon Moxley on AEW's relationship with its fanbase

Jon Moxley understands the special connection that AEW has with its audience.

Ahead of Dynamite in Cincinnati on Wednesday night, Jon Moxley sat down with Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino and Tony Pike on Cincy 360 to talk about all things AEW. When asked about the fans' energy during an episode of AEW Dynamite, Moxley talked about the great relationship the company has with its audience.

"You got to be there live to experience it," Jon Moxley said. "AEW is a party atmosphere, man. It's wrestling fans that know that we're wrestling fans, and AEW has a great relationship with the audience. Where they know, we're not out there trying to swerve them and make a buck on them. They're not just customers to us; they aren't dollar signs. We're fans, and they're fans, and we all just love pro wrestling."

Jon Moxley believes professional wrestling is getting cool again thanks to AEW

Jon Moxley also shared his belief that professional wrestling is becoming "cool" again; he stated that the business will get even more exciting coming off the momentum generated by AEW All Out.

"It's kind of a gathering of professional wrestling fans," Moxley continued. "You know, professional wrestling is -- It's getting cool again. Like now, more people are getting it now and it's hotter than it's ever been, and it's just getting hotter, and you can feel the momentum coming off this last pay-per-view. We just had one of the best wrestling pay-per-views in the last decade or so, and just the hits keep on coming. Once that momentum started going, it's one of those things. So right now's the time you want to jump on board and be a part of AEW."

Do you agree with Jon Moxley about the AEW fanbase? Do you think professional wrestling is becoming cool again? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

