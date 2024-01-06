Jon Moxley agrees to big match outside AEW

AEW star Jon Moxley recently agreed to a massive match outside Tony Khan's company that is sure to grab the attention of the wrestling universe. Moxley is set to have a big showdown with Shingo Takagi at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

The former WWE Champion was in action at NJPW New Year's Dash, where he teamed up with Bryan Danielson, Kazuchika Okada, and Tomohiro Ishii in a losing cause against The Mighty Don't Kneel. During the post-show press conference, Shingo Takagi confronted and challenged Moxley to a match at January 13th's Battle In The Valley event, to which the latter readily agreed.

On top of that, the clash will not be contested under regular rules but will be a No-DQ affair. Mox and Takagi are no strangers to each other, as they wrestled in 2019 as part of the G1 Climax Tournament. The former AEW Champion had emerged victorious back then. If the quality of their previous encounter is anything to go by, Jon Moxley and Shingo Takagi could bring the house down.

Jon Moxley failed to win at AEW Worlds End 2023

Moxley has been on sort of a losing streak over the past few days. Even though he made it to the finals of the first-ever Continental Classic Tournament, he ultimately fell short as Eddie Kingston took him out during their clash at Worlds End 2023.

If this wasn't enough, Mox was also left disappointed at Wrestle Kingdom 18. At the event, he was a part of the three-way clash, also featuring Will Ospreay and David Finlay for the vacant IWGP Global Heavyweight Title.

Despite being inches from winning, it was Finlay who came on top in the end. This was followed by his aforementioned loss at NJPW New Year's Dash.

