Jon Moxley announced to face 38-year-old in massive first-time-ever match on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Jon Moxley has a difficult task ahead of him. The Jacksonville-based promotion will look to keep its momentum going after the successful Full Gear pay-per-view with the Continental Classic. This round-robin style tournament begins tonight on AEW Dynamite. One of the first matches in the tournament will pit Moxley against an opponent he has never faced before.

The star in question is Mark Briscoe. The 13-time ROH Tag Team Champion and the three-time AEW World Champion were announced as Continental Classic's gold block members earlier today. Swerve Strickland, Rush, Jay Lethal, and Jay White join them in the block.

The winner of the Continental Classic will claim the new Triple Crown Championship, which combines the ROH World and NJPW Strong Championships with a new title created for the tournament. Moxley and Briscoe will look to win this new championship and defend it across multiple promotions.

AEW announced that the two will be wrestling each other for the first time in the opening round of the Continental Classic tonight.

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan announced Jon Moxley and other top stars as participants in the Continental Classic

Earlier today, Tony Khan was joined by AEW commentator Tony Schiavone to announce the full lineup for the inaugural Continental Classic tournament. The two ran down the blue and gold blocks, confirming that many of AEW's top stars will compete for the Triple Crown Championship.

The full lineup can be viewed below.

Gold group:

Jon Moxley

Swerve Strickland

Rush

Mark Briscoe

Jay Lethal

Jay White

Blue group:

Bryan Danielson

Andrade El Idolo

Brody King

Claudio Castagnoli

Daniel Garcia

Eddie Kingston

Many fans predict Jon Moxley will face his Blackpool Combat Club partner Bryan Danielson in the finals. Still, with a tournament lineup this stacked, it seems nearly impossible to predict who will be left standing in the end.

Who do you think will win AEW's inaugural Continental Classic? Do you think Jon Moxley will beat Mark Briscoe on tonight's Dynamite? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below!