Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and more announced for AEW Continental Classic

AEW recently announced the details of its first Continental Classic tournament, which is set to begin on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The Jacksonville-based company held a Continental Classic Special online event, during which the CEO, Tony Khan, and Tony Schiavone talked about the tournament.

Starting from the November 22 edition of AEW Dynamite, the tournament will run for six weeks, with matches taking place on Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision every week. The final to crown the first AEW Continental Classic winner will be held at World's End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023, in Long Island, New York.

The tournament will have 12 participants, divided into two groups of six each.

The Blue Group will include Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo, Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and Eddie Kingston.

The Gold Group will have Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Rush, Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, and Jay White.

The matches will have a 20-minute time limit, and the winner will be awarded three points. In case of a draw, both the participants will get a point each. In addition, no one will be allowed at ringside during tournament matches.

Eddie Kingston raised the stakes of the AEW Continental Classic tournament

At the Zero Hour of Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view, Eddie Kingston defended the Ring of Honor World Championship against Jay Lethal.

With his stablemates Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Karen Jarrett, and Sonjay Dutt at ringside, Jay Lethal dominated the hard-hitting match. However, a late appearance by Ortiz to take down Sonjay Dutt distracted Lethal and allowed Kingston to score a victory.

During the main show, The Mad King announced during a backstage interview with Renee Paquette that he would put both his titles, i.e., the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship and the ROH World Championship, on the line for the Continental Classic tournament. The winner of the tournament will thus become a triple crown champion.

