Eddie Kingston quit Twitter after seeing "some nasty sh*t that someone wrote" about former AEW Women's Champion

Eddie Kingston is one of the most beloved stars on the AEW roster and enjoys massive fan support owing to his infectious personality. The 41-year-old recently won the ROH World Championship by defeating Claudio Castagnoli at the AEW Grand Slam. Kingston is also the current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion.

During a conversation with Taylor Wilde on the Wilde On podcast, Eddie Kingston was asked why he left Twitter/X.

The Mad King revealed that he left the social media platform during a low period in his life, when he had COVID-19, after reading a nasty comment about the former AEW World Champion Riho.

"Nah, I quit Twitter because I saw some nasty sh*t that someone wrote about Riho. And I was having a bad day as it was anyway. I got COVID, I was supposed to go to Ireland, and I got COVID before going to Ireland. So I was already mad and I was just flippin’ through my phone. It was a guy — it wasn’t even a person, it was a goose egg [the generic Twitter avatar] gimmick. But it was just some nasty sh*t and I’m like, 'I’m over this.' I was like, 'I'm done.'tIt just became toxic, it was worse than MySpace. Yeah I’m dating myself." [H/T WrestleZone]

Expand Tweet

Eddie Kingston says he never liked former AEW star CM Punk

All Elite Wrestling fired CM Punk in September due to a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In pay-per-view in London.

Speaking recently to Adrian Hernandez, Eddie Kingston was asked if he felt bad about an old promo he delivered against Punk, during which he said that nobody wanted the Second City Saint in AEW. The 41-year-old clarified that he was just doing his job.

The Mad King added that he never liked CM Punk and wanted him out of the Jacksonville-based company, but also confessed that the Straight Edge Superstar was good for business and he helped Tony Khan's promotion.

"No, I'm doing my job. Then, that's how I felt. I didn't know what anyone else in the locker room felt. I didn't care. It's how I felt. I didn't want him there, you know what I mean. Me and Punk don't like each other and that's fine. You're not going to like everybody you work with, you know what I mean. Do I wish he was still in AEW and I wish it worked out differently? Yeah, because he helped the company. But, other than that I don't give a f*** what he does, you know what I mean. Coz, me and him, never got along anyway," Eddie Kingston said. [From 01:29 - 01:56]

Since Punk departed from AEW, the pro wrestling world has been high on speculations about the future of the former WWE Champion. Some reports claim that the 45-year-old might return to his former employer.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here