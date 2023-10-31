"I didn't want him there" - Top AEW star confesses he never liked CM Punk weeks after firing

CM Punk is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. While the 45-year-old is not currently an active wrestler and has not signed with any wrestling promotion since his termination from AEW in September, he is still one of the hottest topics of discussion in the wrestling world.

During a recent conversation with Adrian Hernandez, Eddie Kingston's promo against CM Punk on the November 5, 2021, edition of Rampage was brought up in which the Mad King told Punk that nobody wanted him in AEW and the locker room was afraid to say it to him, but he was not. The host asked Kingston if he felt bad that the segment was talked about again after the termination of the Second City Saint from Tony Khan's promotion.

However, the 41-year-old said that he was doing his job at the time, adding that he and CM Punk never got along. Kingston said he didn't want the Straight Edge Superstar in All Elite Wrestling, but he still wished things worked out well for the former WWE Champion only because he helped the Jacksonville-based company.

"No, I'm doing my job. Then, that's how I felt, you know what I mean. I didn't know what anyone else in the locker room felt. I didn't care. It's how I felt. I didn't want him there, you know what I mean. Me and Punk don't like each other and that's fine. You're not going to like everybody you work with, you know what I mean. Do I wish he was still in AEW and I wish it worked out differently? Yeah, because he helped the company. But, other than that I don't give a f*** what he does, you know what I mean. Coz, me and him, never got along anyway," Eddie Kingston said. (01:29 - 01:56)

The NJPW Strong Openweight Champion added:

"We don't have to be best friends to fight each other. It makes it better when we're not best friends, you know when we have to fight each other. I don't wish him bad, but I don't wish him good either, 'coz I don't give a f***. That's it," said Kingston. (01:58 - 02:10)

Eric Bischoff rules out CM Punk's possible return to WWE

Since the termination of Punk's contract with AEW, there have been rumors about the possibility of his return to WWE, and many are predicting that the Best in the World might appear at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November, which will be held in Chicago, Punk's hometown.

During the most recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff said that there had been unexpected returns and debuts in WWE in the past for the sake of business, but he does not think the Stamford-based company would bring back CM Punk.

“I’m not saying I’m 100% sure, but my gut tells me no, mostly because they just don’t need him. There’s no holes. Where’s the holes in the WWE roster right now? Where’s the holes in the product? We’re getting ready to step into the hottest time of the year,” Bischoff said. [H/T WrestlingNews]

The Straight Edge superstar's last appearance in the Stamford-based company was during the 2014 Royal Rumble event.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here