Massive update on CM Punk's rumored WWE return - Reports 

If recent reports are anything to go by, CM Punk may not be in talks with WWE after all for his much-anticipated return to the global juggernaut.

It's no secret The Second City Saint is the biggest free agent in the business following his AEW firing in August due to a backstage scuffle at All In. Many rumors have circulated about Punk's return to WWE, with some suggesting he might be on his way back, while others say the two haven't had any discussions yet.

A recent report sent fans into a frenzy as it was noted that CM Punk had a call with the board members of the Stamford-based promotion regarding his return.

However, this has been quashed by the latest update by Ringside News. In what is bound to disappoint the former AEW Champion's legion of fans, it is being reported that the Stamford-based promotion has denied being in talks with Punk.

Considering wrestling is an unpredictable business, fans are sure not to lose hope and still wait with bated breath to see if Punk appears at Survivor Series 2023, which takes place in his hometown of Chicago.

Corey Graves is open to seeing CM Punk return to WWE

In his recent appearance on The Kurt Angle podcast, Corey Graves opened up about his topsy-turvy relationship with CM Punk over the years. However, Graves admitted that he was a changed person now and was more than open to having The Straight Edge Superstar return to the global juggernaut down the line.

"I got a whole different life, I'm in a different place in my life before back then when all that stuff went down. If it's right for business, who am I to say no? I'm a pro and I would be happy to do whatever is needed at the end of the day and I would shake the man's hand and move on and see what life holds," said Corey Graves.

While it's anyone's guess what lies ahead for CM Punk, there's little doubt that a star of his magnitude is sure to make waves no matter which company he joins.

Do you think CM Punk and WWE joining hands again is a possibility? Sound off in the comments section below.

